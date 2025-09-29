Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kothari Products Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Kothari Products Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd, Panorama Studios International Ltd, Robust Hotels Ltd and N K Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 September 2025.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd, Panorama Studios International Ltd, Robust Hotels Ltd and N K Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 September 2025.

Kothari Products Ltd surged 15.96% to Rs 95.6 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 27698 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19619 shares in the past one month.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd spiked 12.88% to Rs 227.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

Panorama Studios International Ltd soared 12.43% to Rs 179.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 95672 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36275 shares in the past one month.

Robust Hotels Ltd exploded 10.11% to Rs 277.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1455 shares in the past one month.

N K Industries Ltd advanced 10.00% to Rs 71.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5610 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices trade near flatline; oil & gas shares jump

Wheels India jumps after technology transfer pact with South Korea's SHPAC

Supreme Petrochem Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Vascon Engg soars after signing MoU with Adani Infra

Sensex gains over 253 pts; PSU bank shares in demand

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story