Kothari Products Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd, Panorama Studios International Ltd, Robust Hotels Ltd and N K Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 September 2025.

Kothari Products Ltd surged 15.96% to Rs 95.6 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 27698 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19619 shares in the past one month.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd spiked 12.88% to Rs 227.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.77 lakh shares in the past one month. Panorama Studios International Ltd soared 12.43% to Rs 179.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 95672 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36275 shares in the past one month. Robust Hotels Ltd exploded 10.11% to Rs 277.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1455 shares in the past one month.