Supreme Petrochem Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup, Sammaan Capital Ltd, Wockhardt Ltd and Paradeep Phosphates Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 September 2025.

Supreme Petrochem Ltd spiked 10.13% to Rs 958.5 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2783 shares in the past one month.

Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup surged 10.04% to Rs 112.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 176 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3990 shares in the past one month. Sammaan Capital Ltd soared 9.61% to Rs 151.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 34.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.34 lakh shares in the past one month. Wockhardt Ltd rose 8.13% to Rs 1444. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21470 shares in the past one month.