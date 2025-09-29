Wheels India jumps after technology transfer pact with South Korea's SHPAC

Wheels India rose 4.30% to Rs 900.70 after the company said it entered into a technical agreement with SHPAC, a South Korean hydraulic cylinder manufacturer, for technology transfer in manufacturing.

The company said hydraulic cylinders have been identified as a strategic growth area, and the agreement is expected to support expansion in this segment. Wheels India plans to leverage the partnership to access new global opportunities in the hydraulic cylinder industry.

Managing director Srivats Ram said the business has potential to become an important growth driver for the company globally. He added that the collaboration with SHPAC, which has a long track record in hydraulic cylinders, would provide Wheels India with advanced technology to strengthen its position in the global hydraulic cylinder industry.