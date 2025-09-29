Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wheels India jumps after technology transfer pact with South Korea's SHPAC

Wheels India jumps after technology transfer pact with South Korea's SHPAC

Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Wheels India rose 4.30% to Rs 900.70 after the company said it entered into a technical agreement with SHPAC, a South Korean hydraulic cylinder manufacturer, for technology transfer in manufacturing.

The company said hydraulic cylinders have been identified as a strategic growth area, and the agreement is expected to support expansion in this segment. Wheels India plans to leverage the partnership to access new global opportunities in the hydraulic cylinder industry.

Managing director Srivats Ram said the business has potential to become an important growth driver for the company globally. He added that the collaboration with SHPAC, which has a long track record in hydraulic cylinders, would provide Wheels India with advanced technology to strengthen its position in the global hydraulic cylinder industry.

Wheels India manufactures wheels for trucks, tractors, passenger vehicles and construction equipment, as well as air suspension systems and industrial components for the construction and windmill industries. It operates manufacturing plants across Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Wheels India rose 26.61% to Rs 29.88 crore while net sales rose 8.54% to Rs 1265.50 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

