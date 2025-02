Everest Kanto Cylinder consolidated net profit declines 50.63% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.40% to Rs 367.01 crore

Net profit of Everest Kanto Cylinder declined 50.63% to Rs 18.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 36.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 11.40% to Rs 367.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 329.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.367.01329.4610.8715.6437.6852.8427.2343.1518.1036.66

