Twamev Constructions & Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 195.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Twamev Constructions & Infrastructure rose 195.00% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 86.28% to Rs 15.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.15.078.0919.712.352.261.171.770.601.770.60

