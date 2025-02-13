Jindal Worldwide consolidated net profit declines 12.27% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 42.61% to Rs 624.30 crore

Net profit of Jindal Worldwide declined 12.27% to Rs 18.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 21.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 42.61% to Rs 624.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 437.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.624.30437.778.1211.5734.4136.3825.0827.9918.4521.03

