Torrent Power consolidated net profit rises 146.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Torrent Power rose 146.27% to Rs 1059.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 430.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.11% to Rs 6456.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6528.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 63.02% to Rs 2988.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1833.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.29% to Rs 29165.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 27183.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

