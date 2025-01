Walchand Peoplefirst standalone net profit declines 80.87% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.08% to Rs 8.23 crore

Net profit of Walchand Peoplefirst declined 80.87% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 25.08% to Rs 8.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.8.236.583.1611.090.301.760.201.640.221.15

