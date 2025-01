Steelcast standalone net profit rises 10.28% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.73% to Rs 101.81 crore

Net profit of Steelcast rose 10.28% to Rs 19.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 17.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 12.73% to Rs 101.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 90.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.101.8190.3127.8330.2728.9827.8325.8223.3919.2117.42

