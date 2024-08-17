Export-Import Bank of India standalone net profit rises 63.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 32.45% to Rs 4508.27 crore

Net profit of Export-Import Bank of India rose 63.50% to Rs 445.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 272.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 32.45% to Rs 4508.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3403.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4508.273403.7891.3588.33607.43361.56607.43361.56445.63272.55

