Export-Import Bank of India standalone net profit rises 63.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Total Operating Income rise 32.45% to Rs 4508.27 crore

Net profit of Export-Import Bank of India rose 63.50% to Rs 445.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 272.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 32.45% to Rs 4508.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3403.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income4508.273403.78 32 OPM %91.3588.33 -PBDT607.43361.56 68 PBT607.43361.56 68 NP445.63272.55 64

