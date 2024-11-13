Rudrabhishek Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 1.28% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.56% to Rs 20.24 crore

Net profit of Rudrabhishek Enterprises rose 1.28% to Rs 3.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.56% to Rs 20.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.20.2419.9329.5927.355.725.415.205.233.973.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News