Rudrabhishek Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 1.28% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.56% to Rs 20.24 croreNet profit of Rudrabhishek Enterprises rose 1.28% to Rs 3.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.56% to Rs 20.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales20.2419.93 2 OPM %29.5927.35 -PBDT5.725.41 6 PBT5.205.23 -1 NP3.973.92 1
