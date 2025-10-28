Megasoft hits the roof after inking deal to acquire UK-based Nasmyth Group for GBP 17.80 million

Megasoft was locked in 5% upper circuit at Rs 194.80 after the company said that its wholly owned subsidiary Sigma Advanced Systems UK has signed a share purchase agreement for acquisition of 100% stake in Nasmyth Group, United Kingdom.

The Nasmyth Group has multiple manufacturing facilities in the UKand one in India. The group has expertise in cngincering, complex precision manufacturing, advanced metal treatments and special processes, delivering a wide range of value-added capabilities to marquee OEM customers in the Aerospace And Defence Sector. The company had recorded a turnover of GBP 59.92 million during the twelve-month period that ended in April 2025.

Megasoft stated that the acquisition provides the company a global platform in aerospace & defence sector and also enables the company to rapidly scale up, in alignment with the company's strategy to grow inorganically. The total cost of this acquisition is GBP 17.80 million, which approximately equals to Rs 213 crore. This cash consideration would be paid in one or more tranches. The transaction is expected to be completed within a period of four weeks, subject to condition precedents to transaction closing being met. The requisite approvals for this acquisition under National Security and Investment Act, UK, have been obtained, the company added.

Megasoft operates in the pharmaceuticals, and defence and aerospace lines of business. During FY22, the company bought 40% stake in Extrovis AG (a pharmaceuticals company) and is making strategic inroads in the defence sector with the proposed amalgamation with Sigma Advanced Systems, which is recognised for its presence in the defence and aerospace sector. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 136.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 16.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. There were no sales reported in the quarter ended June 2025 and during the previous quarter ended June 2024.