Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Megasoft hits the roof after inking deal to acquire UK-based Nasmyth Group for GBP 17.80 million

Megasoft hits the roof after inking deal to acquire UK-based Nasmyth Group for GBP 17.80 million

Image
Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Megasoft was locked in 5% upper circuit at Rs 194.80 after the company said that its wholly owned subsidiary Sigma Advanced Systems UK has signed a share purchase agreement for acquisition of 100% stake in Nasmyth Group, United Kingdom.

The Nasmyth Group has multiple manufacturing facilities in the UKand one in India. The group has expertise in cngincering, complex precision manufacturing, advanced metal treatments and special processes, delivering a wide range of value-added capabilities to marquee OEM customers in the Aerospace And Defence Sector. The company had recorded a turnover of GBP 59.92 million during the twelve-month period that ended in April 2025.

Megasoft stated that the acquisition provides the company a global platform in aerospace & defence sector and also enables the company to rapidly scale up, in alignment with the company's strategy to grow inorganically.

The total cost of this acquisition is GBP 17.80 million, which approximately equals to Rs 213 crore. This cash consideration would be paid in one or more tranches.

The transaction is expected to be completed within a period of four weeks, subject to condition precedents to transaction closing being met. The requisite approvals for this acquisition under National Security and Investment Act, UK, have been obtained, the company added.

Megasoft operates in the pharmaceuticals, and defence and aerospace lines of business. During FY22, the company bought 40% stake in Extrovis AG (a pharmaceuticals company) and is making strategic inroads in the defence sector with the proposed amalgamation with Sigma Advanced Systems, which is recognised for its presence in the defence and aerospace sector.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 136.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 16.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. There were no sales reported in the quarter ended June 2025 and during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lodha Developers Ltd Slips 0.99%

Indus Towers Ltd Spurts 1.86%

Yen steadies near 152 per dollar; eyes on BOJ policy stance

INR extends decline to two-week low

Mphasis achieves NABCB-accredited ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification for AI excellence

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story