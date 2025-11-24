Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fairchem Organics board clears Rs 34 crore buyback at Rs 800 per share

Fairchem Organics board clears Rs 34 crore buyback at Rs 800 per share

Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Promoters to opt out of the buyback offer.

Fairchem Organics announced at the fag end of the trading session on Thursday, 20 November 2025, that its board had approved a buyback of up to 4,25,000 equity shares through the tender route for a total outlay of up to Rs 34 crore. The offer size represents up to 3.26% of the companys outstanding equity capital.

The stock had inched up 0.47% on the day of the announcement, but sentiment reversed sharply the next morning, driving the shares down 4.15%. The weakness persisted today, with the stock trading 1.45% lower at Rs 662.

The buyback will be executed at a fixed price of Rs 800 per share, a premium of 20.85% to the prevailing market price. Fairchem said the buyback size equals 16% of its paid-up capital and free reserves based on the March 2025 audited financials.

Small shareholders will receive a minimum 15% reservation as required under SEBIs buyback regulations, which classify small shareholders as individual investors holding shares worth up to Rs 2 lakh on the record date. The record date will be announced separately.

The company added that promoters and members of the promoter group will not participate in the buyback. Shareholder approval through a postal ballot is required before the process can begin.

Fairchem reported a pre-buyback share capital of 1.30 crore shares, with promoters holding 61.19% and public shareholders owning 38.81%.

Fairchem Organics is engaged in the manufacturing of speciality chemicals, namely oleo chemicals and intermediate nutraceuticals.

The companys standalone net profit tumbled 80.8% to 0.77 crore on 19.5% fall in net sales to Rs 111.52 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

