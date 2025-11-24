Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RKEC Projects hits the roof after securing Rs 198-cr ONGC work order

Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
RKEC Projects hit an upper circuit of 20% to Rs 62.58 after the company announced that it has received a prestigious work order worth Rs 197.59 crore from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

According to an exchange filing, the order pertains to the "Jetty Revamping Project," which involves strengthening, repairing, and improving jetty infrastructure at the Nhava Supply Base. The contract was floated by ONGCs Central Procurement Department in New Delhi.

RKEC Projects is primarily engaged in construction activities, specializing in the business of civil and defence construction such as construction of buildings, highways, marine works and bridges. The company reported a 54.4% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1.71 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 3.75 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 59.6% year-on-year to Rs 31.03 crore in Q2 FY26.

Maharatna Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is the largest crude oil and natural gas company in India, contributing around 71% to Indian domestic production. It has in-house service capabilities in all areas of exploration and production of oil & gas and related oil-field services. The Government of India held a 58.89% stake in ONGC as of 30 September 2025. ONGC has reported a 5.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 10,785 crore despite a 0.9% fall in gross revenue to Rs 1,57,911 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25. The counter shed 0.47% to Rs 245.75 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

