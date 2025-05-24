Faze Three consolidated net profit rises 95.40% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.11% to Rs 210.55 crore

Net profit of Faze Three rose 95.40% to Rs 17.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.11% to Rs 210.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 164.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.73% to Rs 40.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.22% to Rs 689.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 564.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

