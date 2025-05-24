Home / Markets / Capital Market News / S & S Power Switchgear reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2025 quarter

S & S Power Switchgear reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales rise 28.77% to Rs 55.50 crore

Net loss of S & S Power Switchgear reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.77% to Rs 55.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.18% to Rs 185.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 159.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales55.5043.10 29 185.50159.66 16 OPM %0.456.73 -1.646.98 - PBDT-1.311.51 PL -0.426.58 PL PBT-1.780.91 PL -3.314.19 PL NP-0.170.51 PL -3.792.89 PL

First Published: May 24 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

