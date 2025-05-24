HCL Infosystems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.90 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 30.80% to Rs 4.65 crore

Net Loss of HCL Infosystems reported to Rs 3.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 5.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 30.80% to Rs 4.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 21.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 15.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 23.50% to Rs 24.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

4.656.7224.6132.17-303.66-201.93-210.40-176.22-9.62-5.35-26.48-27.24-9.74-5.47-26.95-27.78-3.90-5.53-21.11-15.88

