Control Print consolidated net profit rises 411.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales rise 21.33% to Rs 122.07 crore

Net profit of Control Print rose 411.83% to Rs 66.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.33% to Rs 122.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 100.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 82.17% to Rs 100.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 54.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.30% to Rs 425.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 359.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales122.07100.61 21 425.03359.27 18 OPM %18.1122.85 -18.8423.94 - PBDT25.0923.36 7 82.9688.06 -6 PBT21.2819.95 7 66.5174.08 -10 NP66.6413.02 412 100.0554.92 82

First Published: May 24 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

