Control Print consolidated net profit rises 411.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.33% to Rs 122.07 crore

Net profit of Control Print rose 411.83% to Rs 66.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.33% to Rs 122.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 100.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 82.17% to Rs 100.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 54.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.30% to Rs 425.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 359.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

122.07100.61425.03359.2718.1122.8518.8423.9425.0923.3682.9688.0621.2819.9566.5174.0866.6413.02100.0554.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News