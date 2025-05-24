Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DigiSpice Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.34 crore in the March 2025 quarter

DigiSpice Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.34 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales rise 10.10% to Rs 116.81 crore

Net loss of DigiSpice Technologies reported to Rs 12.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 37.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.10% to Rs 116.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 106.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 39.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 11.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.06% to Rs 448.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 439.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales116.81106.09 10 448.48439.43 2 OPM %0.596.08 --0.753.08 - PBDT6.0411.94 -49 18.9138.40 -51 PBT4.447.82 -43 13.0231.27 -58 NP-12.3437.28 PL -39.1411.67 PL

First Published: May 24 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

