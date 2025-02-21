DEV IT jumps on bagging order from Rajya Sabha Secretariat

Dev Information Technology (DEV IT) rallied 4.42% to Rs 131.05 after the company secured prestigious work order worth Rs 1.48 crore from Rajya Sabha Secretariat for the development of application software and a website.

The contract entails the design, development, implementation, and maintenance of the project, which was expected to span approximately nine months.

In the presence of multiple empaneled companies under the national informatics centre (NIC) in Delhi, it is a matter of great honor for DEV IT to be selected for this prestigious project. The selection follows a thorough due diligence process and further reinforces DEV IT's reputation as a trusted technology partner in the e-governance space.

This project marked a key milestone in DEV IT's growing footprint in the e-governance sector. Successful execution was anticipated to enhance the companys credibility, unlock opportunities for government collaborations, and facilitate its continued expansion within the public sector.

Pranav Pandya, Founder & Chairman (DEV IT), said, Winning this prestigious mandate from the Rajya Sabha Secretariat reaffirms our commitment to delivering cutting-edge digital solutions. The selection of DEV IT among multiple empanelled companies under NIC at Delhi underscores the trust placed in our expertise. Our E-Gov North team has consistently demonstrated excellence, and this project further strengthens our leadership in the e-governance space.

Beyond enhancing our position in the sector, this work order paves the way for new collaborations with government institutions. Successful execution will reinforce our technical capabilities, credibility, and potential for future opportunities in the public sector. We remain dedicated to leveraging our expertise to drive digital transformation and expand our impact.

Dev Information Technology is a technology solution provider helping companies in their digital transformation from advisory to execution backed by expert applications and infrastructure management.

The company's consolidated net profit added 1.77% to Rs 1.72 crore on a 50.36% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 47.71 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

