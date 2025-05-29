Home / Markets / Capital Market News / FDC slips after Q4 PAT slides 16% YoY to Rs 39 cr

FDC slips after Q4 PAT slides 16% YoY to Rs 39 cr

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

FDC fell 2.41% to Rs 442.40 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 16.44% to Rs 38.67 crore, while revenue from operations rose 6.46% to Rs 491.89 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 53.31 crore in Q4 FY25, down 18.25% year-on-year and up 4.16% quarter-on-quarter.

Total expenses rose 9.01% to Rs 454.66 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24. During the quarter, the cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 156.64 crore (up 4.57% YoY), while employee benefits expense was at Rs 121.61 crore (up 17.79 % YoY).

The company's net profit advanced 4.4%, while net sales rose 5.99% in Q4 March 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

For the full year FY25, revenue from operations rose 8.50% to Rs 2,108.12 crore, while net profit fell 12.59% to Rs 266.79 crore.

FDC (Fairdeal Corporation) is a pioneer in the manufacture of specialized formulations and among the worlds foremost manufacturers and marketers of Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Information Technology shares gain

Sterling and Wilson gains after order win

Jindal Stainless Ltd Surges 3.44%

Coforge launches two new AI platforms - Quasar GenAI Central and Quasar Marketplace

Sensex jumps 255 points, Nifty above 24,800 after US court blocks Trump tariffs

First Published: May 29 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story