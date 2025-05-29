FDC slips after Q4 PAT slides 16% YoY to Rs 39 cr

FDC fell 2.41% to Rs 442.40 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 16.44% to Rs 38.67 crore, while revenue from operations rose 6.46% to Rs 491.89 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 53.31 crore in Q4 FY25, down 18.25% year-on-year and up 4.16% quarter-on-quarter.

Total expenses rose 9.01% to Rs 454.66 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24. During the quarter, the cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 156.64 crore (up 4.57% YoY), while employee benefits expense was at Rs 121.61 crore (up 17.79 % YoY).

The company's net profit advanced 4.4%, while net sales rose 5.99% in Q4 March 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

For the full year FY25, revenue from operations rose 8.50% to Rs 2,108.12 crore, while net profit fell 12.59% to Rs 266.79 crore.

FDC (Fairdeal Corporation) is a pioneer in the manufacture of specialized formulations and among the worlds foremost manufacturers and marketers of Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS).

