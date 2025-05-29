Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sterling and Wilson gains after order win

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy rose 1.3% to Rs 286 after the company announced it emerged as the lowest (L1) bidder for a 225 MW (AC) solar EPC project in Gujarat, floated by a reputed PSU developer.

The turnkey project involves the development of a grid-connected solar PV plant, reinforcing the companys footprint in Indias clean energy space.

Chandra Kishore Thakur, Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group shared, "Our domestic pipeline remains very robust and we are confident of building on this order win."

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy is a global pure-play, end-to-end renewable engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions provider. The company provides EPC services for utility-scale solar, floating solar and hybrid & energy storage solutions. It has operations in India, South-east Asia, Middle East, Africa, Europe, Australia, and the Americas.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy soared 3745.83% to Rs 55.38 crore while net sales surged 113.84% to Rs 2519.11 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

