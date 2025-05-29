Jindal Stainless Ltd Surges 3.44%

Jindal Stainless Ltd has added 18.02% over last one month compared to 7.06% gain in BSE Metal index and 1.62% rise in the SENSEX

Jindal Stainless Ltd gained 3.44% today to trade at Rs 668.6. The BSE Metal index is up 0.7% to quote at 31228.63. The index is up 7.06 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, JSW Steel Ltd increased 1.66% and Steel Authority of India Ltd added 1.48% on the day. The BSE Metal index went down 5.89 % over last one year compared to the 9.51% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Jindal Stainless Ltd has added 18.02% over last one month compared to 7.06% gain in BSE Metal index and 1.62% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2855 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 41583 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 848 on 09 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 497 on 07 Apr 2025.

