Fedders Electric & Engineering standalone net profit declines 90.32% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Fedders Electric & Engineering declined 90.32% to Rs 3.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 41.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 52.75% to Rs 88.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 187.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

