GIFT Nifty suggests muted opening for equities; SoftBank sells entire stake in Nvidia for $5.83 billion

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty November 2025 futures were trading with a cut of 38.00 points (or 0.15%) in early trade, suggesting a muted opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 803.22 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,188.47 crore in the Indian equity market on 11 November 2025, provisional data showed.

Global Markets:

Asia market mostly rose Wednesday amid hopes that the record-setting U.S. government shutdown could be nearing an end.

Members of the House of Representatives prepared to vote on a measure that could restore funding to government agencies and end a shutdown that started on October 1 and is now the longest in U.S. history.

In the absence of data from federal government agencies, traders focused on weekly jobs data from ADP, opens new tab on Tuesday which showed private employers shed an average of 11,250 jobs a week in the four weeks ending on October 25.

Investors will be keeping a close eye on SoftBank shares as well as tech stocks in Asia after the Japanese giant said Tuesday it sold its entire stake in U.S. chipmaker Nvidia for $5.83 billion, as it looks to capitalize on its all in bet on ChatGPT maker OpenAI.

Overnight in the U.S., the three major averages closed mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied to a fresh closing record Tuesday, while the Nasdaq Composite struggled as investors moved money away from technology stocks into other parts of the market that traded at lower valuations.

The 30-stock Dow rose 559.33 points, or 1.18%, to close at 47,927.96. The S&P 500 also rose 0.21% to finish at 6,846.61. However, the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25% to settle at 23,468.30.

Domestic Market:

Domestic equity benchmarks ended higher for the second straight session on Tuesday, buoyed by sustained buying in IT, auto and metal stocks. Investor sentiment improved on the back of positive global cues and optimism over a potential India-US trade agreement.

The Nifty 50 closed above the 25,650 mark, tracking advances in heavyweight stocks from the technology and automobile sectors.

Market mood was further lifted after the US Senate has passed a crucial funding bill that could bring the longest government shutdown in history to an end within days. Adding to the tailwinds, softer crude oil prices helped ease inflationary worries.

The S&P BSE Sensex added 335.97 points or 0.40% to 83,871.32. The Nifty 50 index rose 120.60 points or 0.47% to 25,694.95. In two consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex rose 0.78% while the Nifty added 0.79%.

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 8:20 AM IST

