Fedders Holding consolidated net profit rises 269.72% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 91.62% to Rs 142.01 crore

Net profit of Fedders Holding rose 269.72% to Rs 20.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 91.62% to Rs 142.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 74.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.142.0174.1112.751.1222.146.6821.466.1820.155.45

