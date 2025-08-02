Sarda Energy & Minerals consolidated net profit rises 118.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 77.86% to Rs 1625.50 crore

Net profit of Sarda Energy & Minerals rose 118.53% to Rs 434.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 198.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 77.86% to Rs 1625.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 913.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1625.50913.9137.9728.51634.27299.81553.19254.81434.36198.76

