Mirza International consolidated net profit rises 2682.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.98% to Rs 142.11 crore

Net profit of Mirza International rose 2682.81% to Rs 17.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.98% to Rs 142.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 143.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.142.11143.518.947.3310.879.092.901.1017.810.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News