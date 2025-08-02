Shiv Kamal Impex standalone net profit rises 14.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.33% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net profit of Shiv Kamal Impex rose 14.29% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.33% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.130.1284.6275.000.110.090.110.090.080.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News