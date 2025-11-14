Felix Industries consolidated net profit rises 1445.16% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 116.98% to Rs 17.38 crore

Net profit of Felix Industries rose 1445.16% to Rs 4.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 116.98% to Rs 17.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.17.388.0144.306.627.891.177.521.004.790.31

