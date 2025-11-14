Matrimony.com consolidated net profit declines 41.03% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.79% to Rs 114.59 crore

Net profit of Matrimony.com declined 41.03% to Rs 7.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.79% to Rs 114.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 115.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.114.59115.5010.5114.9916.9724.689.9417.187.7613.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News