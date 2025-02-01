Fertilizer stocks shine after Govt to set up urea plant with 12.7 lakh tonne capacity in Assam

Shares of companies engaged in the fertilizer business rallied after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that a urea supply plant with an annual capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tons had been set up in Assam.

Aries Agro (up 2.34%), Nagarjuna Fertilizers (up 4.17%), Madras Fertilizers (up 4.33%), Coromandel International (up 1.01%), National Fertilizers (up 3.21%), Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals (up 0.75%), Rashtriya Chemical Fertilizers (up 1.41%), and Zuari Agro Chemicals (up 1.57%) edged higher.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her eighth consecutive Union Budget in the Lok Sabha today.

