Fertilizer stocks shine after Govt to set up urea plant with 12.7 lakh tonne capacity in Assam

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Shares of companies engaged in the fertilizer business rallied after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that a urea supply plant with an annual capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tons had been set up in Assam.

Aries Agro (up 2.34%), Nagarjuna Fertilizers (up 4.17%), Madras Fertilizers (up 4.33%), Coromandel International (up 1.01%), National Fertilizers (up 3.21%), Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals (up 0.75%), Rashtriya Chemical Fertilizers (up 1.41%), and Zuari Agro Chemicals (up 1.57%) edged higher.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her eighth consecutive Union Budget in the Lok Sabha today.

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

