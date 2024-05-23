Precot reports consolidated net profit of Rs 12.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.22% to Rs 248.59 crore

Net profit of Precot reported to Rs 12.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.22% to Rs 248.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 231.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 16.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 26.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.53% to Rs 932.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 918.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

