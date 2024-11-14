Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

SVA India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.39 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 12:52 PM IST
Sales rise 37.50% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net profit of SVA India reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 37.50% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.110.08 38 OPM %-118.18-100.00 -PBDT-0.05-0.24 79 PBT-0.06-0.24 75 NP0.39-0.24 LP

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 12:32 PM IST

