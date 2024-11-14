Shreyas Shipping & Logistics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 21.28 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 147.80% to Rs 124.72 crore

Net profit of Shreyas Shipping & Logistics reported to Rs 21.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 35.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 147.80% to Rs 124.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 50.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.124.7250.3338.83-17.5042.37-15.0821.91-34.0421.28-35.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News