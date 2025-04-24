Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Filatex India standalone net profit rises 18.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Filatex India standalone net profit rises 18.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.28% to Rs 1080.02 crore

Net profit of Filatex India rose 18.77% to Rs 41.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.28% to Rs 1080.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1025.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.61% to Rs 134.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 110.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.79% to Rs 4252.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4285.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1080.021025.84 5 4252.154285.90 -1 OPM %6.606.30 -5.985.55 - PBDT74.4965.33 14 253.55222.94 14 PBT55.6947.22 18 180.21150.43 20 NP41.3834.84 19 134.57110.66 22

