Filatex India standalone net profit rises 18.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.28% to Rs 1080.02 croreNet profit of Filatex India rose 18.77% to Rs 41.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.28% to Rs 1080.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1025.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 21.61% to Rs 134.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 110.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.79% to Rs 4252.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4285.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content