Filatex India standalone net profit rises 18.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.28% to Rs 1080.02 crore

Net profit of Filatex India rose 18.77% to Rs 41.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.28% to Rs 1080.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1025.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.61% to Rs 134.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 110.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.79% to Rs 4252.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4285.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1080.021025.844252.154285.906.606.305.985.5574.4965.33253.55222.9455.6947.22180.21150.4341.3834.84134.57110.66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News