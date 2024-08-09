Paramount Communications consolidated net profit rises 74.12% in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 52.49% to Rs 321.06 crore

Net profit of Paramount Communications rose 74.12% to Rs 25.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 52.49% to Rs 321.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 210.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales321.06210.54 52 OPM %8.337.97 -PBDT28.6516.71 71 PBT25.9014.53 78 NP25.3014.53 74

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

