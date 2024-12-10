Apollo Tyres Ltd Slips 1.42%

Apollo Tyres Ltd has added 10.39% over last one month compared to 0.68% fall in BSE Auto index and 2.6% rise in the SENSEX

Apollo Tyres Ltd fell 1.42% today to trade at Rs 541.8. The BSE Auto index is down 0.26% to quote at 53674.86. The index is down 0.68 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd decreased 1.31% and Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd lost 1.05% on the day. The BSE Auto index went up 31.91 % over last one year compared to the 16.62% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Apollo Tyres Ltd has added 10.39% over last one month compared to 0.68% fall in BSE Auto index and 2.6% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3983 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 60745 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 584.65 on 26 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 418.95 on 21 Dec 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News