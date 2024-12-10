GE Vernova gains on bagging Rs 400-cr order from Sterlite Power

GE Vernova T&D India rose 1.29% to Rs 1,964.90 after the company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 400 crore from Sterlite Power for supply of power transformer.

The order includes the supply and supervision of 765KV power transformers and reactors for the Khavda project.

The said order is valued at Rs 400 crore and it is expected to be completed within two years.

GE Vernova T&D India is a leading player in the power transmission and distribution business. The company provides a versatile and robust range of solutions for connecting and evacuating power from generations sources onto the grid, providing utilities with the tools needed to support the increase in demand swiftly. It offers products ranging from medium voltage to ultra-high voltage (1200 kV) for power generation, transmission and distribution industries.

The companys standalone net profit surged 289.08% to Rs 144.62 crore on 58.76% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,107.77 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

