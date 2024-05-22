Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Financials stocks edge lower

Financials stocks edge lower

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Financials stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Financial Services index decreasing 58.8 points or 0.56% at 10520.62 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Financial Services index, Centrum Capital Ltd (down 3.75%), Dolat Algotech Ltd (down 3.61%),Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (down 3.49%),Geojit Financial Services Ltd (down 3.49%),IFCI Ltd (down 3.43%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Paisalo Digital Ltd (down 3.15%), Max Financial Services Ltd (down 2.84%), REC Ltd (down 2.22%), Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (down 2.14%), and Angel One Ltd (down 2.14%).

On the other hand, General Insurance Corporation of India (up 9.34%), New India Assurance Company Ltd (up 7.83%), and BF Investment Ltd (up 5.69%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 185.33 or 0.25% at 74138.64.

The Nifty 50 index was up 48.6 points or 0.22% at 22577.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 63.19 points or 0.13% at 47936.75.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 13.94 points or 0.1% at 14617.96.

On BSE,1815 shares were trading in green, 1945 were trading in red and 131 were unchanged.

First Published: May 22 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

