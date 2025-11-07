N K Textile Industries consolidated net profit declines 58.85% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 56.83% to Rs 66.83 crore

Net profit of N K Textile Industries declined 58.85% to Rs 46.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 113.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 56.83% to Rs 66.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 154.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.66.83154.8299.7999.9972.11175.8872.10175.8846.56113.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News