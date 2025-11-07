Inspirisys Solutions consolidated net profit rises 96.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.26% to Rs 119.71 crore

Net profit of Inspirisys Solutions rose 96.29% to Rs 7.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 42.26% to Rs 119.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 84.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.119.7184.1510.206.8612.825.4011.564.707.403.77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News