63 Moons Technologies consolidated net profit rises 37.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of 63 Moons Technologies rose 37.16% to Rs 11.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 41.19% to Rs 13.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 33.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 222.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 87.34% to Rs 46.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 368.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

