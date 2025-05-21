United Spirits consolidated net profit rises 74.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.91% to Rs 3031.00 crore

Net profit of United Spirits rose 74.69% to Rs 421.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 241.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.91% to Rs 3031.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2783.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.36% to Rs 1582.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1408.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.61% to Rs 12069.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11321.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

3031.002783.0012069.0011321.0015.1412.0018.5317.67612.00416.002483.002149.00542.00343.002200.001874.00421.00241.001582.001408.00

