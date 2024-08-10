Fineotex Chemical consolidated net profit rises 11.95% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.31% to Rs 141.90 croreNet profit of Fineotex Chemical rose 11.95% to Rs 28.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.31% to Rs 141.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 132.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales141.90132.23 7 OPM %24.8423.84 -PBDT39.8834.98 14 PBT37.6333.65 12 NP28.7525.68 12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News