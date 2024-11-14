First Fintec standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.95% to Rs 0.49 croreNet profit of First Fintec declined 60.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.95% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.490.43 14 OPM %8.1618.60 -PBDT0.070.38 -82 PBT0.040.08 -50 NP0.040.10 -60
