Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / First Fintec standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the September 2024 quarter

First Fintec standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 6:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 13.95% to Rs 0.49 crore

Net profit of First Fintec declined 60.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.95% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.490.43 14 OPM %8.1618.60 -PBDT0.070.38 -82 PBT0.040.08 -50 NP0.040.10 -60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Sebi flags need for tighter regulations as royalty payments increase

Medanta Hospitals Q2 results: Net profit rises 4.5% to Rs 130 crore

Women's ACT 2024, India vs Thailand Hockey HIGHLIGHTS: India thrash Thailand by 13-0 to enter S/F

Melania Trump's 'most bullied' claim resurfaces after Biden tea snub

A look at the 'many firsts' in tribal-welfare initiatives in India

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 6:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story