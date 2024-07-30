Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Firstsource Solutions consolidated net profit rises 7.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Sales rise 16.85% to Rs 1783.87 crore

Net profit of Firstsource Solutions rose 7.35% to Rs 135.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 125.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.85% to Rs 1783.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1526.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1783.871526.69 17 OPM %15.1315.73 -PBDT240.11216.54 11 PBT167.26155.29 8 NP135.25125.99 7

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 12:41 PM IST

