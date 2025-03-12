Firstsource Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

L&T Technology Services Ltd, GTL Infrastructure Ltd, Orchid Pharma Ltd and Jai Corp Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 March 2025.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd tumbled 7.64% to Rs 306.4 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

L&T Technology Services Ltd crashed 5.46% to Rs 4390. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8934 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4292 shares in the past one month.

GTL Infrastructure Ltd lost 5.10% to Rs 1.49. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 76.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 111.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

Orchid Pharma Ltd shed 5.00% to Rs 836.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5662 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18005 shares in the past one month.

Jai Corp Ltd dropped 5.00% to Rs 92.96. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 31059 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75288 shares in the past one month.

