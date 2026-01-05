Bondada Engineering receives LoA from AP TRANSCO

Bondada Engineering has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from AP TRANSCO (Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh) for the development of a large-scale Standalone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project.

This order is strategically significant for the Company as it establishes a long-term annuity-based revenue stream, thereby enhancing revenue stability, cash flow visibility and return predictability.

With the receipt of this order, Bondada Engineering's cumulative BESS portfolio now stands at nearly ~1 GWh, positioning the Company as a strong and credible player in India's rapidly evolving energy storage ecosystem.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News