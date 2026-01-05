Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Trishakti Industries secures work order from Reliance Industries

Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 2:16 PM IST
Trishakti Industries has secured a significant work order from Reliance Industries for the deployment of advanced Machineries and skilled manpower at one of their flagship project sites. In line with the execution of this contract, the company has undertaken a fresh capital expenditure of approximately Rs 5.2 crore inclusive of taxes, towards the acquisition of advanced machineries.

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 2:07 PM IST

