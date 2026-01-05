Trishakti Industries secures work order from Reliance Industries

Trishakti Industries has secured a significant work order from Reliance Industries for the deployment of advanced Machineries and skilled manpower at one of their flagship project sites. In line with the execution of this contract, the company has undertaken a fresh capital expenditure of approximately Rs 5.2 crore inclusive of taxes, towards the acquisition of advanced machineries.
